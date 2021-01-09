Dead chickens, crows spark bird flu panic in Bihar as virus spreads to six states

PATNA—Deaths of birds in various parts of Bihar has sparked bird flu fear even as the COVID-19 strike has already made life tough for villagers.

Villagers turned panicky after they saw around a dozen crows lying dead in a field in West Champaran district on Friday.

“We were tending goats in the field when we saw some crows lying dead and a few others falling down from tree branches and twisting its body on the ground,” a group of women told the local media.

A couple of days back, around 100 dead chickens were found abandoned in an agricultural field in Muzaffarpur district.

Villagers said the poultry owner may have secretly thrown away the chickens after they died in large numbers probably to escape action from the health department.

On being informed a team of animal husbandry officials rushed to the spot and buried the carcasses after digging out a trench.

“We have collected serum samples from carcasses and sent them to the Institute of Animal Health and Production in Patna for test,” Muzaffarpur district animal husbandry officer Dr Sunil Ranjan Singh told the media on Saturday.

The Bihar government has sounded state-wide alert after bird flu outbreaks were reported from at least six states in the country which include Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

Authorities have also sounded alert in all the bird sanctuaries and wildlife sanctuaries in Bihar while strict vigil is also being maintained at the Patna zoo, also known as Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park.