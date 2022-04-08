Daredevil thieves posing as irrigation dept officials steal 60 feet-long iron bridge in Bihar

PATNA—Daredevil thieves have stolen a 60 feet-long defunct iron bridge built over a canal in Bihar in an incident which has shocked the authorities.

The 50-year-old bridge built over Arrah canal was the lone sources of communication for the villagers in Rohtas district.

Witnesses said the thieves posing as irrigation department officials came with JCB machines, gas cutters and trucks, and demolished the bridge in broad daylight before carrying the scrap on trucks on Monday as none suspected.

It was after the irrigation depart officials denied their involvement in the act that the villagers came to know about the broad daylight theft committed before their own eyes.

“We saw some people removing the iron bride with the help of gas cutters and JCB but when we inquired about their identity, they said they are from the irrigation department. So none objected to this act,” a villager told the local media.

According to the villagers, after removing the bridge the thieves loaded the iron scraps on the trucks they had brought with them and fled the scene.

“We have received a complaint from the officials of the Irrigation Department. Accordingly, we have registered an FIR against unknown persons. The process of making sketches of the accused is underway to identify them. We have also alerted scrap dealers to pass the information about any such materials to their knowledge. The bridge was 60 feet long and 12 feet high,” Nasriganj SHO Subhash Kumar told the IANS.