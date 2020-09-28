Daredevil criminals shoot grade 10 girl student returning home from coaching in Bihar

PATNA—Daredevil criminals shot a grade 10 girl student in Bihar while she was returning home after attending coaching.

The incident took place in Teghada police station areas of Begusarai district on Monday noon.

Reports said the 17-year-old girl Shweta Kumari was returning home on foot after attending coaching when three motorcycle-borne criminals surrounded her at an isolated place and shot her from a close range as she fell down on the ground.

Hearing the gun-shots, local residents rushed to the spit and admitted the girl to a private hospital where her condition is stated to be very critical.

The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind her shooting but said they are scanning the CCTV footages and the accused persons will be caught soon.