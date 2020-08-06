Daredevil criminals found staying in vacant govt flat allotted to Bihar Council chairman

PATNA—A group of criminals has been found taking shelter in the vacant flat of Bihar legislator council’s acting chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh located in the VIP areas of the state capital.

Reports quoting police said the council chairman had recently been allotted a government flat in the Daroga Rai road area of Patna. However, the flat was officially vacant.

Staffs of the council chairman were surprised when they found the main gate of the flat open after they reached there with a truck carrying goods on Wednesday.

Subsequently, they raised an alarm after which four criminals which had taken shelter inside fled the scene from jumping from the roof of the building.

Kotwali police station in-charge Ram Shankar Singh told the local media that they have begun investigation into the matter. The police have seized a car parked inside the boundary of the flat.