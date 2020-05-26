The Bihar Post

Dalits sitting outside homes beaten up, shot for no faults in Bihar

By TBP Desk
PATNA—Dalit villagers were beaten up and shot for no faults in Bihar in an incident sparking strong protests in the areas.

The incident took place at Lakhanpur village under bakhtiyarpur police station in Patna district on Monday.

As per reports in the local media, the villagers were sitting outside their homes when some influential persons passing through the route suddenly hurled abuses on them which they strongly protested.

Subsequently, they picked up bamboo sticks in their hands and began assaulting the poor Dalits for no fault of theirs, wounding some persons.

If that was not enough, the attackers even fired shots at the Dalits, injuring one person. Injured Dalits have been admitted to the local government hospital.

Local police station in-charge Kamlesh Prasad Sharma said the police have detained three persons who are being interrogated. He added the police were investigating the case.

 

