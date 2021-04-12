Dalit youth told to lick his spit, others for refusing to vote for ‘Dabang’ leader

PATNA—A Dalit youth in the Indian state of Bihar was asked to lick spit after he refused to vote for a former Dabang (redoubtable) mukhiya (village chief) in the panchayat (village council) elections to be held soon.

The disgusting incident took place in Wazirganj block of Gaya district last week, according to reports in the local media.

As per the report, a former village head asked the youth to support him in the upcoming village council polls but the flatly refused.

Then he sent his men to the village to persuade the youth but he remained adamant on his stand.

Last week, the accused village head dispatched a group of his men to him with the order to produce the stubborn youth before him.

Very soon, the youth was caught and produced before the former village chief at his residence.

Reports said even in Mukhiya’s custody, the youth remained adamant after which he was ordered to lick his own spit which he did out of fear of being assaulted.

Subsequently, he was told to lick spit of some other persons which he also did for the same reason. Finally, he was told to do sit-up before being released.

