The Bihar Post

Dalit villagers tied to poles, assaulted over petty land dispute in Bihar

BiharCrimeIndia
By TBP Desk
Image Couresy: Dainik Jagran
21

PATNA: Three members of a Dalit family were tied to poles and badly assaulted by influential villagers in Bihar over petty land dispute, sending shock waves.

The shocking incident took place at Sadanandpur village in Supal district of Bihar but came to light after the video of the attack went viral in the social media.

- Sponsored -

According to a report in Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, a Dalit villager, his wife and son were taken to the residence of an influential villager and tied to the makeshift cot before being badly beaten with bamboo sticks. The Woman sustained serious injuries in the incident and had to be admitted to a primary health centre.

You May Like this also

PK hits out at Nitish Kumar, calls him…

TBP Desk

Nitish vs PK: Bihar politics turns very…

TBP Desk

Reports said the father-son duo remained tied to the poles for some five hours and rained with lathi blows. They could not defend themselves as both their hands and feet remained tied.

Soon after getting information, the local police rushed to the spot and rescued the dalit family members.

“We are investigating the case and the accused persons will be arrested soon,” a local senior police official Prabhakar Bharti told the media on Thursday.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5277 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

Bihar girl who returned from China…

TBP Desk

Dozens of TV sets purchased for starting…

TBP Desk

Bihar girl sold to UP man for Rs2 lakh…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,587

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More