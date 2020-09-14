The Bihar Post

Dalit villager kills wife, self over severe financial crisis

By Bihar Post Desk
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
PATNA—A Dalit villager in Bihar killed his wife before committing suicide allegedly over severe financial crisis, sending shock waves in the areas.

The shocking incident took place at Kodarwan village in Buxur district on Saturday.

According to reports in the local media, Devpat Paswan first killed his wife before hanging himself from ceiling.

Family members said Paswan eked out his livelihood by working as labourer in other’s farms but he faced severe financial crisis due to Corona-induced lockdown.

According to an official report, around 3 million migrant workers left jobless by the lockdown have returned to their homes in Bihar.

