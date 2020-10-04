Curious LJP politics: Chirag to oppose JD-U, support BJP in Bihar poll arena

PATNA: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) headed by Chirag Paswan has announced “partial” withdrawal from the NDA.

The LJP has announced it will field candidates on 143 seats, mostly againt the JD-U of chief minister Nitish Kumar, but in princle it will have only friendly fight with the BJP on few seats.

- Sponsored -

The LJP categorically said it would not contest elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar but would help suopprt the BJP in government formation.

The party took the decision after the JD-U reiterated that it doesn’t have any alliance with the LJP.