CSE rebuts statement by Chinese company exporting sugar syrup to India

By Bihar Post Desk
NEW DELHI—Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has rebutted a statement issued by a Chinese company which criticised CSE’s recent investigation into adulteration in honey and the role played by Chinese companies in selling sugar syrup in India.

On December 7, the Chinese company Wuhu Deli Foods, based in Anhui province of China, issued a public statement on its website against CSE’s investigation.

Wuhu Deli was one of the companies that were contacted by investigators from CSE posing as a fictitious honey trading firm trying to find out if Chinese sugar and rice syrup could be brought into India and mixed with Indian honey, and whether this syrup-spiked honey would pass the Indian testing standards.

In its public statement, Wuhu Deli categorically denied that it knew the said syrups being solicited by the CSE investigators.

But, CSE says that its investigators wrote to Wuhu Deli seeking syrups that could bypass the honey specifications as mandated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSAAI).

“We clearly wrote asking for syrups that could pass C3, C4 tests, including those for SMR, TMR, and foreign oligosaccharides,” says CSE.

“It is a fact that Wuhu Deli sent us a shipment of samples that contained syrup with the intention of helping us to bypass the honey testing protocols in India. It is unfortunate that because CSE is not a food importer, it did not have requisite clearances to import food products and had to cancel the shipment from Wuhu Deli. If we manage to get possession of this shipment, we will be happy to get its contents tested,” said CSE in its statement.

