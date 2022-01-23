The Bihar Post

Cruel Bihar man kills wife after she delivers baby girl

By Bihar Post Desk
The hapless baby girl
Image: Social Media
PATNA—A man in Bihar killed his newly-wed wife just because she gave birth to a baby girl in an incident which has shocked the masses.

Shobha Kumari was married with Laxman Kumar from Bihta town of Patna district in April last year.

Reports said soon after the marriage her in-laws began torturing the woman for dowry after which the matter was settled with the intervention of local village council officials.

On Friday, her in-laws began angry when the women delivered a baby girl and began assaulting her. As she protested, her husband, encouraged by his parents, allegedly strangulated her to death before fleeing the scene.

The victim’s parents were shocked when they saw the woman lying lifeless on the bed with the newborn crying beside heron reaching the spot.

The incident comes at a time when the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is undertaking “Samaj Sudhar Yatra” (Social Reforms Tours) across the state to convince villagers end twin social evils of dowry and child marriage.

