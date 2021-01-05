Criminals shoot journalist in Bihar’s Gopalganj

PATNA—Criminals shot a web portal journalist in Gopalganj district of Bihar on Monday, triggering panic.

According to reports in the local media, the victim working for a news portal had gone outside when the miscreants fired shots at him near Mirganj town. As per the report, the miscreants pumped three bullets into his body.

The victim with critical injuries had been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. The police have begun investigation.

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the state government over the fast deteriorating law and order situation in the state and likened it to “Maha-Jungle Raj”.