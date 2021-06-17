Crematorium staff withdraws cash from dead Covid patient’s bank account after stealing ATM card

PATNA—Police in Bihar have arrested a crematorium staff after he withdrew Rs1 lakh from the bank account of a dead COVID-19 patient by stealing his ATM card during cremation.

The shocking incident took place in Dehri-On-Sone town of Rohtas district.

- Sponsored -

Abhimanyu Kumar, a school clerk, had succumbed to COVID-19 on April 30 after which his body was brought for cremation at the local crematorium.

The victim had carried the ATM card with him apparently to arrange money for his treatment but the family members forgot to take back the ATM card before bringing his body for cremation.

Reports said when his body sealed with plastic sheet was brought for cremation, a crematorium staff took out the ATM card from the belongings of the deceased.

After the cremation, the accused withdrew Rs106,500 from his bank account with the help of the ATM card since the ATM pin was also written inside its cover.

The police arrested the accused identified as Vishal after victim’s wife received messages of cash withdrawal on her mobile phone and reported the matter to the police.

“I had pulled out the ATM card from the belongings of the deceased during his cremation and withdrew the cash with the help of pin number which was found written inside the cover of the ATM,” the accused told the police.