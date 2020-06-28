The Bihar Post

Cracks in NDA? LJP asks workers to be ready to contest all 243 assembly seats in Bihar

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
LJP, Chirag Paswan, NDA, BIhar, Nitish Kumar, Bihar polls, BIhar, Bihar News REPRESENTATIONAL IAMGE
39

PATNA—LJP president Chirag Paswan may dump the ruling three-party NDA in Bihar. The NDA comprises JD-U, BJP and LJP in the state.

Chirag who is son of Union minister and Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan dropped ample hints about quitting the NDA while talking to party workers through video-conferencing on Saturday.

- Sponsored -

Reports quoting local media said Chirag asked his party workers to be prepared to contest all the 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

You May Like this also

Hoteliers shut doors on Chinese tourists…

Bihar Post Desk

Family announces to covert actor Sushant…

Bihar Post Desk

“The shape of NDA may change in Bihar and our preparations must be such that we are able to contest all assembly seats alone,” Chirag reportedly told his workers.

The LJP president is not said to be on best of terms with chief minister Nitish Kumar and has even subtly questioned Kumar as NDA’s chief ministerial face for Bihar, annoying the JD-U.

Many say this could be pressure tactics to make hard bargaining of seats ahead of assembly polls.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5579 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Groom tests positive for Covid-19 just…

Bihar Post Desk

Fans name Patna locality Chowk after…

Bihar Post Desk

School fits loudspeakers atop trees,…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,680

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More