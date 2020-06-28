Cracks in NDA? LJP asks workers to be ready to contest all 243 assembly seats in Bihar

PATNA—LJP president Chirag Paswan may dump the ruling three-party NDA in Bihar. The NDA comprises JD-U, BJP and LJP in the state.

Chirag who is son of Union minister and Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan dropped ample hints about quitting the NDA while talking to party workers through video-conferencing on Saturday.

Reports quoting local media said Chirag asked his party workers to be prepared to contest all the 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

“The shape of NDA may change in Bihar and our preparations must be such that we are able to contest all assembly seats alone,” Chirag reportedly told his workers.

The LJP president is not said to be on best of terms with chief minister Nitish Kumar and has even subtly questioned Kumar as NDA’s chief ministerial face for Bihar, annoying the JD-U.

Many say this could be pressure tactics to make hard bargaining of seats ahead of assembly polls.