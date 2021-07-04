The Bihar Post

Crackdown on corruption: Govt moves ahead to confiscate property of another corrupt Bihar official

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—The Bihar government is soon to confiscate the ill-gotten wealth and immovable property of another corrupt official who amassed huge wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income by resorting to fraudulent means.

The government has moved ahead to confiscate his property worth Rs4.52 crore (Rs45.2 million) after being ordered by a vigilance court last week. The accused officer Arjun Prasad, a former sub-inspector with the transport department, owns a farmhouse on the outskirt of Patna, four multi-storied houses, 15 trucks, two luxury vehicles and two high-end motorcycles, besides plots of lands at many places.

The government had moved the court praying for confiscation of his ill-gotten wealth after raids conducted at his residence in 2013 unearthed huge wealth, several land deeds and jewelries. Subsequently, the state Vigilance department registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“The court has found true the charges against the accused and ordered for confiscation of his illegally-acquired wealth,” public prospector Rajesh Kumar said.

Vigilance sleuths said the accused officer is the perfect example of rag-to-riches story in Bihar. According to them, the man who started his career as a typist in the transport department with a monthly salary of just Rs200 accumulated huge wealth while exploiting his position in his 37-year-long career.

He retired as a mobile sub-inspector with the same department. Anti-corruption sleuths began investigation into his property after getting information about his lavish life style.

