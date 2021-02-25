The Bihar Post

CPI-ML gets state party status for magnificent performance in 2020 Bihar polls

BiharPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
CPI-ML, State party status, EC, 2020 Bihar polls, Grand Alliance, Bihar CPI-ML flag
37

PATNA—The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation headed by Dipankar Bharttacharya has been accorded the status of a State Party by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“It is seen the CPI-(ML) Liberation has fulfilled the conditions laid down by the Election Commission for recognition as a state party in the state of Bihar,” ECI’s secretary Jaydeb Lahiri said in a letter to the CPI-ML president.

You May Like this also

Car carrying girl students collides with…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar announces to set up Cattle…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

“Accordingly the Commission has granted recognition to the CPI-(ML) Liberation as a State Party in the state of Bihar. As per the party’s request, “Flag with three Stars” has also been allotted as the reserved symbol of the party in the state,” the ECI mentioned.

The CPI-ML had polled 4 percent votes to win 12 seats in the recently-held assembly elections in Bihar. The party had contested the elections as part of the Grand Alliance which won 110 seats in the state.

The Grand Alliance which comprised RJD, Congress and the Left fell short of only 12 seats to form its government in the state.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6073 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NDA allies question Nitish’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Man sentenced to death for rape-murder…

Bihar Post Desk

When ‘Imtihaan’ was born in the…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,511

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More