Covid’s third wave may probably come in September, warns top AIIMS official

PATNA—A top health expert from AIIMS-Patna said the third wave of COVID-19 could hit the region probably by September.

“Covid’s second wave will largely subside by the middle of July. Some 6-8 weeks later, its third wave may probably come,” AIIMS-Patna’s dean Dr Umesh Kumar Bhadani said, participating in a virtual debate organized by a political party on Saturday.

He said COVID-19 is changing its appearance as a new variant. According to him, the virus was infecting only person in the first wave but in the second wave, a Covid-19 positive is infecting his entire family.

He also warned against taking steroids medicines without consulting the doctors. Irrational and excessive use of steroids has been blamed for the increasing cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in India.

India reported a total of 8,848 black fungus cases on May 22 with a maximum number of 2,281 cases reported from Gujarat, Maharashtra (2,000), Andhra Pradesh (910), Madhya Pradesh (720), Rajasthan (700) and Karnataka (500).

The total number of black fungus cases has climbed to 223 in Bihar so far, according to media reports. On Saturday alone, altogether 49 cases were reported from across Bihar.

The Bihar government on Saturday declared black fungus as epidemic amid alarming rise in number of its cases.

As per the notification issued by the health department, both private and government hospitals will have to inform about the suspected as well as confirmed black fungus cases to the government.

The disease has claimed lives of some two persons so far. One death was reported on Saturday. The victim Shubh Narayan Singh of Chapra was admitted to IGIMS, Patna.