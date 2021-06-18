Covid’s third wave may hit India by October, says Reuters poll

NEW DELHI--A Reuters poll of medical experts has predicted about the third wave of COVID-19 hitting India by October.

However, it adds that the pandemic will be better controlled than the last outbreak which saw many deaths, resulting in over-crowding at most of the crematoriums during the second wave.

- Sponsored -

Over 85 percent experts told the Reuters that the next wave will hit the country by October while 70 percent of them said the next outbreak would be better controlled.

14 experts, however, said the children were not at risk.

Health ministry’s Joint secretary Luv Agarwal also said on Friday that children may not be disproportionately affected in the third wave stating that the result of the Sero survey showed the spread of infection was almost equal in all age groups.

“It may not be true that children will be disproportionately affected in the third wave as the serosurvey shows seropositivity was almost equal in all age groups,” Aggarwal told the media in New Delhi on Friday.