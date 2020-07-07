Covid-19 makes its formal entry to Nitish Kumar’s official residence, Bihar CM House being sanitized

PATNA—Covid-19 has finally made its entry to the official residence of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Reports quoting local media said the niece of the chief minister was admitted to the AIIMS, Patna last evening after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Right now, the CM House is being sanitized. However, the chief minister has announced he would continue working as usual.

Last week, the chief minister had tested negative for Covid-19 after he gave sample for testing when coming in contact with a BJP leader who has been tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Bihar chief minister himself came forward and gave his sample for testing shortly after coming to know that that the acting chairman of Bihar legislative council Awadhesh Narayan Singh Singh and his family members has tested positive.

BJP leader Singh had administered the oath of office and secrecy to nine newly-elected Members of Legislative Council (MLCs).

The chief minister Nitish Kumar had also attended the swearing-in ceremony organised on June 1 and was found seated next to the council chairman.

Another JD-U MLC Ghulam Gaus and his wife too has tested positive for Covid-19. He was one of the nine MLCs administered the oath by Council chairman.