The Bihar Post

Covid-19 makes its formal entry to Nitish Kumar’s official residence, Bihar CM House being sanitized

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
CM House, Bihar CM House, Nitish Kumar, Covid19, Covid-19, Corona, Covid cases, BIhar, Bihar News, Council chairman, Image Courtesy: Social Media
84

PATNA—Covid-19 has finally made its entry to the official residence of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Reports quoting local media said the niece of the chief minister was admitted to the AIIMS, Patna last evening after she tested positive for Covid-19.

- Sponsored -

Right now, the CM House is being sanitized. However, the chief minister has announced he would continue working as usual.

Last week, the chief minister had tested negative for Covid-19 after he gave sample for testing when coming in contact with a BJP leader who has been tested positive for the deadly virus.

You May Like this also

Angry Bihar teacher writes…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who sits close to…

Bihar Post Desk

The Bihar chief minister himself came forward and gave his sample for testing shortly after coming to know that that the acting chairman of Bihar legislative council Awadhesh Narayan Singh Singh and his family members has tested positive.

BJP leader Singh had administered the oath of office and secrecy to nine newly-elected Members of Legislative Council (MLCs).

The chief minister Nitish Kumar had also attended the swearing-in ceremony organised on June 1 and was found seated next to the council chairman.

Another JD-U MLC Ghulam Gaus and his wife too has tested positive for Covid-19. He was one of the nine MLCs administered the oath by Council chairman.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5611 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Mastermind of Rs53 lakh bank robbery in…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar: Police register case against…

Bihar Post Desk

Infection fear prompts villagers…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,692

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More