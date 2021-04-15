The Bihar Post

COVID patient flees Bihar hospital to meet mom at midnight

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A COVID-19 patient fled a government hospital in Bihar soon after she regained her senses, prompting authorities to make frantic searches for her. She is yet to traced out.

The female patient was admitted to government-run Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bhagalpur district some time back after her condition became critical.

 “As soon as she regained her senses, she began searching for her mother. She fled the hospital past midnight on Wednesday but none of the security guards at the gate dared to stop her out of fear of contracting coronavirus,” a hospital staff told the media on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Contract killers kill the man who hired them to eliminate his daughter-in-law

The hospital administration has declared the patient as an “absconder” and is trying to locate her.

The hospital administration is now trying to gather information as to which vehicle the Corona positive woman used to go home, who was its driver and where the woman stopped on the way.

 Doctors said the woman if not caught soon can infect many people she comes into contact with.

“The hospital superintendent has been informed about the patient’s escape and attempts are being made to contact her through the mobile number provided to the hospital,” hospital’s nodal officer Dr Hemshankar Sharma said.

ALSO READ: ‘Dead’ Indian woman returns home smiling as grieving family members prepare for her cremation

