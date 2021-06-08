The Bihar Post

Covid lockdown ends after 34 days in Bihar, night curfew to continue

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced lifting of month-long Covid-induced lockdown in the state citing decline in covid infections.

“Lockdown has resulted in decrease in corona infections. So it is being lifted,” chief minister said today.

He added that night curfew, however, would continue in the state from 7 PM to 5 AM. Under the new arrangement, the shops will remain opened till 5 pm.

The chief minister advised the masses to be alert still and to avoid visiting crowded places.

The lockdown has ended after 34 days. The lockdown was first enforced on May 5.

