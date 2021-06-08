Covid lockdown ends after 34 days in Bihar, night curfew to continue

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced lifting of month-long Covid-induced lockdown in the state citing decline in covid infections.

“Lockdown has resulted in decrease in corona infections. So it is being lifted,” chief minister said today.

लाॅकडाउन से कोरोना संक्रमण में कमी आई है। अतः लाॅकडाउन खत्म करते हुये शाम 7ः00 बजे से सुबह 5ः00 बजे तक रात्रि कर्फ्यू जारी रहेगा। 50 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति के साथ सरकारी एवं निजी कार्यालय 4ः00 बजे अपराह्न तक खुलेंगे। दुकान खुलने की अवधि 5ः00 बजे अपराह्न तक बढेंगी। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 8, 2021

He added that night curfew, however, would continue in the state from 7 PM to 5 AM. Under the new arrangement, the shops will remain opened till 5 pm.

The chief minister advised the masses to be alert still and to avoid visiting crowded places.

The lockdown has ended after 34 days. The lockdown was first enforced on May 5.