Covid death toll in India registers massive jump after Bihar audit; revised data triggers major row

PATNA—The death toll in India from COVID-19 registered an alarming jump on Thursday after an audit by Bihar revealed many unaccounted fatalities.

Bihar heath department reported 3,971 deaths on Thursday, pushing India’s single-day death tally to 6,148, according to health ministry report.

However, the revised data by the Bihar government has triggered a major controversy, putting the Centre in an awkward situation. With addition of 3971 deaths, the Bihar’s death toll from coronavirus has now gone up to 9,429.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said the whole problem occurred due to delay in reporting deaths at the village-level.

“We have learnt from different sources including media reports about the actual number of deaths due to Corona in Bihar. Hence, we had directed the district magistrate and civil surgeon of every district to find out the actual number of deaths at village level,” the health minister was quoted as saying news agency IANS.

The Opposition RJD slammed the Bihar government for “hiding” the casualty figures for saving its image.

“The actual figures of Covid deaths are 20 times higher than the current figure being cited by the Bihar government. The statistics are fake,” Bihar opposition leader and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said.

नीतीश जी, इतनी झूठ मत बोलिए और बुलवाइए कि उसके बोझ तले दबने के बाद कभी उठ ना पाएं। जब फँसे तो एकदम से एक दिन में 4000 मौतों की संख्या बढ़ा दी। नीतीश सरकार मौतों का जो आँकड़ा बता रही है उससे 20 गुणा अधिक मौतें हुई है। नीतीश सरकार ही फ़र्जी है तो आँकड़े भी तो फ़र्जी होंगे। pic.twitter.com/18UPfYMolO — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 10, 2021

According to a report of health department, COVID-19 has claimed a total of 9,429 lives since the virus infection hit the state in March 2000.

Of them, 7,851 people have died in the past two months itself since April 1, indicating the severity of the coronavirus in the state.