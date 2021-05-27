COVID-19 vaccine trials on children to begin soon in India

NEW DELHI—Indian government on Thursday announced to start COVID-19 vaccine trials for children soon.

The announcement was made by NITI Ayog member and chief of national expert group on vaccines Dr VK Paul amid reports that Covid’s third wave could hit the children hard.

- Sponsored -

“Trials in children in India are going to begin soon. However, vaccinating children should not be decided on the basis of panic in WhatsApp groups and because some politicians want to play politics,” Paul was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

He said as of now no country in the world was giving vaccines to children. “Also, WHO has no recommendation on vaccinating children,” Paul added.

Conflicting views have emerged over the impact of third wave on children. While many experts apprehend the third wave will impact the children, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria said there is no clear indication whether children will be severely affected in the third wave of the pandemic.

“It has been said that children will be infected the most in the third wave, but the Paediatrics Association has said that this is not based on facts. It might not impact children so people should not fear,” Guleria told the media on Monday.

He said the children had been only mildly affected in both the first and second wave of the pandemic.