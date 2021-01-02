COVID-19 vaccination can start any time in Bihar, says health minister

PATNA—Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey on Saturday said all arrangements for COVID-19 vaccination had been completed and the vaccination process could start any day on centre’s instruction.

He said the people willing vaccination would have to pass through many processes for which three chambers have been made, which include chambers for waiting, vaccination chamber and observation camber.

The minister said the people getting vaccine shots would be under the observation of doctors for 30 minutes so that they could be treated in the event of any health complications.

The first dose of vaccines will be administered to the health workers whose lists are ready. Then will come the turn of frontline workers such as police men.

On Saturday, the minister inspected the dry run of the vaccine administration at various health centres in Patna. It is on the basis of dry run that the vaccination process will start when the vaccines are made available by the government.