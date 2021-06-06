The Bihar Post

COVID-19: Three-month-old baby dies for want of proper medical facilities in Bihar hospital

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
PATNA—A three-month-old baby girl died of COVID-19 for lack of proper medical facilities at a government hospital in Bihar.

The baby, daughter of Firoz Alam from Kishanganj district, had been admitted to the local Sadar hospital after she faced breathing troubles. During the treatment, she had tested positive for coronavirus.

“We tried hard to save the bay but failed. She died from COVID-19,” hospital superintendent Dr Anwar Alam told the local media on Sunday.

Strangely, the baby’s parents have tested negative for COVID-19. The death of the baby comes amid reports the third wave of the COVID-19 could impact the children the most.

The baby was admitted to the hospital last week after she faced breathing trouble. Finding her condition critical, the doctors referred the patient to a hospital in neighbouring Madhepura district since she immediately required to be admitted to neonatal intensive care unit while this hospital lacked this facility.

The poor parents expressed their inability in rushing the baby for treatment more than 200 km away and urged the doctors to treat her there itself. The baby died on Friday evening after battling virus for few days.

