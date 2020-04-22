Covid-19 spreads to three more districts in Bihar, total count jumps to 141

PATNA—The deadly coronavirus disease or Covid-19 is spreading fast to new areas in Bihar, leaving the health officials in a tizzy.

In the past two days, the disease has spread to three new districts of Rohtas, East Champaran and Banka, raising further concern.

On Wednesday, 15 more cases were reported from various parts of the districts, bringing the total number to 141. They include 8 cases from Patna alone, 4 from Bhagalpur and one each from Nalanda, East Champaran and Banka.

A report of the health department today said as many as 26 cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

What is alarming, Patna seems to have emerged as the hot spot of the Covid-19.

Recently, it appeared the corona cases were receding in Patna but in the past two days as many as nine cases have been reported from Raja Bazar, Khajpura, Jagdeo Path and Salimpur localities of the state capital, amply indicating how the virus is spreading fast.

Till a couple of days back, only 11 districts were affected by the Coronavirus but now its tentacles have spread to as many as 17 districts. The new districts under its grip are Lakhisarai, Vaishali, Bhojpur, Rohtas, East Champaran and Banka.

Authorities said of the total 141 cases, three persons infected as many as 55 persons in Munger, Siwan and Nalanda districts. The trio who spread the virus had the travel history of gulf countries.