Update: Covid-19 spreads in 75 percent area of Bihar as lockdown deadline approaches closer

By TBP Desk
Corona, Covid19, Bihar, Bihar News
29

PATNA—The Covid-19 positive cases have now covered almost entire Bihar as barely four days are left before the lockdown deadline expires on May 03.

According to a latest report of the health department, a total of 37 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the final tally to 403.

The Covid-19 cases have now spread to 29 districts out of state’s total 38 just a month after the first case was reported from Munger district on March 22.

As of now, Munger has emerged as the hot spots of Bihar with a total of 92 cases reported from there alone.

Patna, Buxur, Nalanda, Rohtas, Siwan, Kaimur and Goganganj are other districts which have emerged as the hot spots, keeping the authorities on their toes.

Patna has reported 42 cases so far, followed by 40 cases in Buxur, 35 in Nalanda, 33 in Rohtas, 30 in Siwan and 18 each in Kaimur and Gopalganj.

What remains a matter of concern is that the Corona positive cases have been reported from smaller and far-away places like Arwal, Jehanabad, Sheikhpura, Araria and Aurangabad.

The health department report states that a total of 21,180 tests have been conducted so far of which 403 have been tested positive.

The report also states that as many as 65 patients have been fully cured and returned homes to stay with their family.

Health experts say early detection of cases, timely medication, relatively high immunity rate and positive mood of patients have worked wonders.

