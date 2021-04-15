The Bihar Post

COVID-19: Several Bihar hospitals refuse to admit patients for want of oxygen cylinders

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
PATNA—At least seven hospitals in Patna, capital of Bihar state, have refused to admit coronavirus patients following acute shortage of oxygen cylinders as the COVID-19 cases surge alarmingly.

Hospital authorities said the demand for oxygen cylinders has registered seven-fold rise in the past few days creating a very tough situation before them.

“There is no other option left before us now (except for stopping admission of new patients). We need at least 40 cylinders daily but we have only eight left now,” director of Jagdish Memorial Hospital in Kankarbagh Dr Alok told a local media on Thursday.

Another private health facility Hitech hospital too is not admitting new patients. “We require at least 100 cylinders daily but are being supplied just the half. How can we manage the patients?” asked hospital manager Abhay Pandey.

Oxyzone hospital has asked the patients to come with filled oxygen cylinders if they want admission, reports said.

Other two hospitals—Pulse Hospital and Samay Hospital—are also not admitting new patients for the same reason.

Medical experts said the demand for oxygen cylinders has registered many-fold rise since the second wave of COVID-19 is badly affecting lungs of the patients making them difficult to breathe.

As per a report, the per day requirement of oxygen cylinder in Patna hospitals—both government and private—is around 5,000 out of which only half of them is being supplied currently.

COVID-19 cases have surged alarmingly in the past one fortnight and they are breaking new record with each passing day.

Bihar recorded a total of 4,786 cases on April 14 which is the highest single-day record. Out of them, Patna alone recorded the maximum 1,483 new cases.

