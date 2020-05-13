Covid-19: See who are falling victim to deadly Coronavirus in Bihar

PATNA—The deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) claimed yet another life in Bihar on Wednesday, taking the toll to seven.

The victim has been identified as Ashah Devi, a resident of Alamganj locality of Patna city. She is the first woman from Bihar becoming the victim of the Coronavirus.

Health authorities though informed the media that the victim admitted to the Nalana Medical College and Hospital in Patna was also suffering from gall bladder cancer.

Strangely, all the patients who died from Covid-19 in Bihar had serious ailments too. It is another matter that they were also tested positive for Coronavirus.

See the health profile of Corona victims in the state—

March 22: A 38-year-old youth from Munger who died was suffering from kidney failure. He was admitted to AIIMS.

April 17: 35-year-old victim who was a resident of Vaishali was chronic TB patient. He was admitted to AIIMS.

May 01: 54-year-old victim from Motihari was a cancer patient. He was admitted to NMHCH.

May 02: 70-year-old man was having serious breathing problems. He was admitted to a local medical college in Sasaram, Rohtas.

May 10: 60-year-old man from Barh block of Patna was suffering from asthma. He was admitted to PMCH.

The total number of Covid-19 cases jumped to 879 in Bihar with a huge number of 130 cases reported in a single day on May 12.

Of the total 130 cases reported, 124 are migrant labourers.