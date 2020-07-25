Covid-19: Poor Bihar rickshaw-puller fakes death to arrange food for starving family

PATNA—A man in Bihar faked his own death by covering his body with shroud to earn money for his starving family. The bizarre incident took place in Bhojpur district of Bihar.

Ramdeo Prasad, a resident of Bihta block in Patna, had been pulling paddle rickshaw on the streets of Ara town, headquarters of Bhojpur district, for years to support his family.

The income generated from carrying the passengers was enough to keep his family alive but they were pushed on the brink of starvation after the Bihar government enforced total lockdown for a fortnight from 16 July to check coronavirus spread.

With the passengers staying indoors due to lockdown and his family battling starvation, the rickshaw puller hit upon a new idea to earn money.

Witnesses said the man would cover his body from head to toe with a coffin and lie along the busy street after burning a few incense sticks to its side.

That made the people passing through the street feel pity on the ‘corpse’ and throw coins on the coffins. That helped the man buy food from the coins offered by the passersby.

“During the first spell of lockdown I got some sort of help from the government but in the second spell of lockdown, there is none to take care of persons like him. So I was compelled to pose as the dead to earn money and run my family,” the rickshaw puller told the newsmen.