COVID-19: Patna hospital places order for Sputnik vaccine

PATNA—A hospital in Bihar has placed an order for 3,000 doses of the ‘Made in Russia’ Sputnik Covid vaccine saying as it has over 90 percent efficacy rate.

Arun Kumar, Medical Director of Jay Prabha Medanta Hospital, a super specialty hospital facility in Patna, said they were using Sputnik for vaccination due to its high efficacy rate.

“We are using Sputnik for vaccination due to its efficacy which is 92% as per scientific reports. Secondly, Covishield and Covaxin are available for free at government hospitals, no point in duplicating that (vaccinating the same at private hospitals),” Dr Kumar told the media on Monday.

The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at ₹1,145 per dose.

The official Twitter handle of the Russian vaccine affirmed that Sputnik V’s efficacy is better on the Delta variant of COVID-19 than any other vaccine that has published results on the strain so far.

“RDIF: #SputnikV is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India than any other vaccine that published results on this strain so far– the Gamaleya Center study submitted for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal,” Sputnik V on Tuesday tweeted.

Sputnik V uses two different viruses that cause the common cold (adenovirus) in humans. It employs a different vector for each of the two shots, given 21 days apart, reported Mint.