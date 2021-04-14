The Bihar Post

COVID-19 patient dies in ambulance as Bihar hospital keeps busy attending minister

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
Wailing family members of the Covid victim
Image courtesy: Hindustan
PATNA—A COVID-19 patient died for want of treatment at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Bihar as the hospital authorities remained busy attending health minister Mangal Pandey, media reports said on Wednesday.

60-yrear-old Binod Kumar Singh, a retired army man from Bihar’s Lakhisarai district, was rushed to Patna in ambulance on Monday after his condition turned critical.

First, he was rushed to the AIIMS-Patna but the hospital authorities refused to admit him. The anxious family members then visited a private hospital but it also denied admission citing his worsening condition.

As both the hospitals refused, the ambulance carrying the COVID-19 patient reached the NMCH on Tuesday morning to get him admitted but the authorities went unmoved despite repeated appeals by the family members.

“I repeatedly requested the hospital staff to admit my father and keep him even in the verandah but they didn’t show interest,” victim’s son Abhimanyu told the local media.

“The hospital staffs kept repeating that ‘abhi mantriji aanewale hain aur unke jaane ke baad hi marij ko bharti liya jayega’ (the health minister is reaching here shortly and hence we will be to admit the patient only after the minister leaves the hospital),” alleged Abhimanyu.

Eventually, the patient failed to bear the unbearable heat under the open sky in the hot summer and collapsed in the ambulance itself.

COVID-19 cases crossed 4,100 in Bihar for the first time this year with Patna being the worst affected of all districts. The deadly virus has claimed 1,630 lives and left more than 290,000 people infected.

Such is the situation that all the hospitals are facing shortage of beds as cases increase fast. Alarmed at the situation, the state government has allowed 33 private hospitals to begin treatment of COVID-19 patients.

