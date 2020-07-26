Covid-19 panic: Last session of Bihar assembly to be held at Gandhi Maidan-based conference hall

PATNA—The last session of the 16th Bihar assembly will be held in a conference hall, some five km from the assembly building especially meant for that purpose.

The House will meet inside Gyan Bhawan at the Samrat Ashok International Convention Centre at the Gandhi Maidan having total seating capacity of 800.

Authorities were compelled to hold the four-session of the House somewhere other than the Bihar Assembly building in view of the Covid-19 pandemic which requires social distancing.

“We requested the government to look for some other places where social distancing norms could be properly followed. Ultimately we settled for Gyan Bhawan as it has enough space and open entry a exit points,” Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was quoted as telling a local media.

The session will start from August 3. This is for the first time that the full session of the House will be held outside the Bihar assembly.