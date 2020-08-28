The Bihar Post

Covid-19 no ground for deferment of Bihar polls, SC says

By Bihar Post Desk
NEW DELHI/PATNA—Electorates in Bihar should be ready to cast their votes in the elections to be held in October/November this year as India’s top court has rejected a petition seeking postponement of elections on the ground of Coronavirus pandemic.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan on Friday said COVID-19 cannot be the ground for deferment of the Elections and interfering with the powers of the Election Commission.

Various political parties, including NDA ally LJP, have been seeking for postponement of elections saying conducting elections at this time could put the life of the villagers in dangers.

Last week, the Election Commission even issued guidelines for conducting elections during Covid-19, amply indicating the poll panel is not going to defer elections.

