Covid-19: Lockdown extended for another one fortnight in Bihar

PATNA—The state government in Bihar has extended the continuing lockdown for another one fortnight as the Coronavirus cases refuse to come down despite all efforts by the government.

As per the notification issued by the state government, the restrictions will remain in force in the state headquarters, district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters and all the municipal areas from August 01 to August 16 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The notification said the offices of the central and state governments as well as their autonomous/subordinate offices and public corporations will work with 50 percent staffs except certain exceptions.

The state already remains under lockdown. The last time the state government enforced the total lockdown was for a period of July 16 t o July 31.

Covid-19 has claimed 285 lives and infected more than 48,000 people so far, according to a latest report of the Bihar health department.

Maximum cases have been reported from Patna, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Rohtas, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Purnia, East and West Champaran, Nalanda and Munger.