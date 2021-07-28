The Bihar Post

COVID-19: Lifting of lockdown not improved people’s income, employment scenario, say researchers

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
covid-19, lockdown, people income, employment crisis, ANSISS, migrants, migrant labourers, Bihar
File photograph
36

PATNA—Despite lifting of lockdown, incomes are not increasing significantly and consumption levels have been compromised, researchers, scholars and academicians said at a webinar on “COVID-19, livelihood and food security of informal migrants: A way forward”.

The webinar was organized by AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies (ANSISS), Patna in collaboration with University of Aberdeen, UK, GB Pant Social science institute, UP and Institute for Economic Growth, New Delhi on Tuesday.

- Sponsored -

“At the aggregate level, there is a deceleration in demand which is not contributing to employment creation,” the speakers said, adding employment guarantee and income support measures are must both for the rural and urban areas.

You May Like this also

Bihar youth killed over love affairs…

Bihar Post Desk

BJP’s alliance partner in Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

To address the nutritional crisis, they added, it is important to increase the coverage of safety net programmes, such as Public Distribution System (PDS), Mid-Day Meal (MDM), inclusion of pulses in PDS, nutritional assessment of smaller children, adolescents and pregnant women, starting a state-wide community management for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) children and restoring the micronutrient supplementation programmes.

The speakers also discussed the need to inquire about the experience of migrants in first and second wave of COVID-19 for more appropriate policy action.

Those participated in the webinar included Dr Sandhya Mahapatro, Assistant Professor at ANSISS, Asangba Chuba Ao, Director, ANSISS, Prof Jennie Macdiarmid from University of Aberdden, UK, Prof Arup Mitra, IEG, New Delhi, Rabi Parhi, Nutrition Expert, UNICEF, Bihar and Dr Arvinda Meera Guntupalli.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6355 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

‘Conspiracy’ behind JDU’s poor…

Bihar Post Desk

Unique Tribute: Bihar couple build…

Bihar Post Desk

Rare stone idol of Sun holding lotus…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,927

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More