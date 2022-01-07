COVID-19 kills around 2,000 journalists across the world since March 2020

GENEVA—Nearly 2,000 journalists have died of Covid-19 in 94 countries since the pandemic hit the world in March 2020, a report prepared by the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) said on Friday.

Last year, in 2021, at least 1,400 media workers succumbed to the virus, which means 116 deaths per month or an average four deaths per day, the report added.

According o the report, no continent is spared by the pandemic. Of the 1940 journalists dead registered by the PEC since March 1, 2020, Latin America leads with half of the victims, or 955 deaths. Asia follows with 556 dead, ahead of Europe 263, then Africa 98 and North America 68.

More than 50 casualties are still under investigation. The actual number of victims is certainly higher, as the cause of journalists’ deaths is sometimes not specified or their deaths not announced.

In some countries, there is no reliable information. The 2000 figure is a low estimate. According to PEC’s India representative Nava Thakuria, the vast south-Asian country might have lost over 400 media workers to the pandemic, but a hundred of them are yet to be authenticated.

Slowdown in the number of victims

After a spike in deadly infections in the first half of 2021, the death toll thankfully slowed in the second half thanks to advances in vaccination, said PEC Secretary-General Blaise Lempen.

For the second half of 2021, 225 deaths were registered, with an increase in Europe, and a sharp decrease in Latin America and Asia (in December 25 journalists died, in November 28, in October 27, in September 33, in August 42 and in July 70). In the first half of 2021, 1175 journalists were killed by the virus.

The PEC hopes that this slowdown will continue in 2022 but is worried by the high number of infections caused by the Omicron variant. It calls all media workers to take the necessary precautions including the booster vaccine.

Brazil, India and Peru with the heaviest death toll

Since March 2020, Brazil is the country with the heaviest death toll with 295 media workers who died from the coronavirus. India is second with at least 279 victims, ahead of Peru 199, then Mexico 122, Colombia 79, Bangladesh 68.

In the United States of America at least 66 journalists died with Covid-19. Italy is the first European country with 61 dead, followed by Venezuela 59, Ecuador 51, Argentina 47, Indonesia 42, Russia 42, Iran 34, United Kingdom 33, Turkey 29, Dominican Republic 29, Pakistan 27, Nepal 23, Egypt 22, Bolivia 20, Honduras 19, South Africa 19, Spain 19 and Ukraine 19.

Next are Panama 17, Poland 14, France 11, Guatemala 11, Nigeria 11, Afghanistan 10, Nicaragua 10, Zimbabwe 10, Algeria 9, Cuba 9, Paraguay 8, Philippines 7, Uruguay 7, Kazakhstan 5, Kenya 5, Romania 5, Morocco 4, Cameroon 4, Iraq 4.

At least 3 journalists died of complications with Covid-19 in 6 countries: Albania, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Portugal, Salvador, and Sweden.

Two victims were registered in 14 countries: Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Benin, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guyana, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, and Uganda.

At least one in 30 countries: Angola, Barbados, Bosnia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Israel, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kirghizstan, Kosovo, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malawi, Mali, Moldova, Mozambique, Myanmar, New Zealand, Norway, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Thailand, Togo, Tajikistan, Tunisia, UAE, and Yemen

The PEC tally is based on information from local media, national associations of journalists and regional PEC correspondents.