Covid-19 kills another doctor in Bihar- sixth in past one fortnight

PATNA—Covid-19 claimed the life of yet another doctor in Bihar on Friday–the sixth one to die from Coronavirus in the past one fortnight.

The victim Dr Mahendra Chaudhary, 64, a prominent orthopedist from Supaul, was admitted to the AIIMS-Patna, media reports said today. He was posted with a government hospital in Arwal district.

On July 22, the civil surgeon of Samastipur Dr RR Jha had died from coronavirus at the same hospital from the virus. He was on the life support system.

Prior to them, Dr NK Singh, an ENT specialist posted with the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), had died from Covid-19 at AIIMS-Patna.

Three more doctors, Dr Ashwini Nand Kuliyar from Gaya, Dr GN Sah from Supaul and Dr Kalyan Kumar from Patna, died from Covid-19.

More than 300 doctors, health workers and technicians are also infected with virus, a report of the IMA, Bihar branch says.

Covid-19 is spreading very fast in Bihar and looks to have simply gone out of control. According to a latest report of the health department, the virus has claimed 221 lives and infected 33,511 people in the state so far.