COVID-19 kills 23 doctors in past 56 days in Bihar, says IMA report

PATNA—The surging Coronavirus has struck the medical fraternity hard in Bihar, leaving the health professionals in a state of shock and panic.
According to a report prepared by the Bihar branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), COVID-19 has killed as many as 23 doctors in the past 56 days.
That means the virus has been claiming an average one life of doctor every alternate day.
The first death of the doctor was reported on June 28 when it killed Dr Abhinash Kumar from Vaishali (pl see the list below).
Since then, the virus goes on targeting the health professionals at regular interval. The last doctor who died from the virus was Dr Dipak on August 23.
The IMA report further states that majority of the doctor died during their treatment at AIIMS, Patna and quite good number of them belonged to Patna.
|LIST OF BIHAR DOCTORS DYING FROM COVID-19
|NAME OF DOCTORS
|ADDRESS
|DIED ON
|Dr Abhinash Kumar
|Vaishali
|28-06-2020
|Dr Ashwani Nandkuliyar
|Gaya
|13-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr NK Singh
|PMCH, Patna
|14-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr Kalyan Kumar
|Ara
|20-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr Rati Raman Jha
|CS, Samastipur
|22-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr GN Shah
|Araria
|21-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr Awadhesh Prasad Singh
|Masaurhi, Patna
|24-07-2020 at Pvt hospital, Patna
|Dr Mahendra Chaudhary
|Supaul
|24-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr Mithilesh Kumar Singh
|PMCH, Patna
|24-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr DN Chaudhary
|Munger
|25-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr Nagendra Prasad
|East Champaran
|30-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr (Major) AK Singh
|Muzaffarpur
|30-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr K Rajan Kumar
|Jehanabad
|30-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr Govind Prasad
|Muzaffarpur
|30-07-2020
|Dr Manoj Kumar Verma
|Patna
|02-08-2020
|Dr Parmanand Kumar
|Patna Sadar
|05-08-2020
|Dr RB Jha
|Bhagalpur
|05-08-2020
|Dr Sanjeev Kumar
|Muzaffarpur
|06-08-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr Dina Nath Poddar
|Katihar
|07-08-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr Awadh Kishore Prasad
|DMCH, Darbhanga
|13-08-2020
|Dr Anand Shankar
|Chapra, Saran
|16-08-2020
|Dr VBP Sinha
|Muzaffarpur
|23-08-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
|Dr Dipak
|Patna
|23-08-2020
