COVID-19 kills 23 doctors in past 56 days in Bihar, says IMA report

PATNA—The surging Coronavirus has struck the medical fraternity hard in Bihar, leaving the health professionals in a state of shock and panic.

According to a report prepared by the Bihar branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), COVID-19 has killed as many as 23 doctors in the past 56 days.

That means the virus has been claiming an average one life of doctor every alternate day.

The first death of the doctor was reported on June 28 when it killed Dr Abhinash Kumar from Vaishali (pl see the list below).

Since then, the virus goes on targeting the health professionals at regular interval. The last doctor who died from the virus was Dr Dipak on August 23.

The IMA report further states that majority of the doctor died during their treatment at AIIMS, Patna and quite good number of them belonged to Patna.