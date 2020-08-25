The Bihar Post

COVID-19 kills 23 doctors in past 56 days in Bihar, says IMA report

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—The surging Coronavirus has struck the medical fraternity hard in Bihar, leaving the health professionals in a state of shock and panic.

According to a report prepared by the Bihar branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), COVID-19 has killed as many as 23 doctors in the past 56 days.

That means the virus has been claiming an average one life of doctor every alternate day.

The first death of the doctor was reported on June 28 when it killed Dr Abhinash Kumar from Vaishali (pl see the list below).

Since then, the virus goes on targeting the health professionals at regular interval. The last doctor who died from the virus was Dr Dipak on August 23.

The IMA report further states that majority of the doctor died during their treatment at AIIMS, Patna and quite good number of them belonged to Patna. 

                     LIST OF BIHAR DOCTORS DYING FROM COVID-19
NAME OF DOCTORS ADDRESS DIED ON
Dr Abhinash Kumar Vaishali 28-06-2020
Dr Ashwani Nandkuliyar Gaya 13-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr NK Singh PMCH, Patna 14-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr Kalyan Kumar Ara 20-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr Rati Raman Jha CS, Samastipur 22-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr GN Shah Araria 21-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr Awadhesh Prasad Singh Masaurhi, Patna 24-07-2020 at Pvt hospital, Patna
Dr Mahendra Chaudhary Supaul 24-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr Mithilesh Kumar Singh PMCH, Patna 24-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr DN Chaudhary Munger 25-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr Nagendra Prasad East Champaran 30-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr (Major) AK Singh Muzaffarpur 30-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr K Rajan Kumar Jehanabad 30-07-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr Govind Prasad Muzaffarpur 30-07-2020
Dr Manoj Kumar Verma Patna 02-08-2020
Dr Parmanand Kumar Patna Sadar 05-08-2020
Dr RB Jha Bhagalpur 05-08-2020
Dr Sanjeev Kumar Muzaffarpur 06-08-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr Dina Nath Poddar Katihar 07-08-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr Awadh Kishore Prasad DMCH, Darbhanga 13-08-2020
Dr Anand Shankar Chapra, Saran 16-08-2020
Dr VBP Sinha Muzaffarpur 23-08-2020 at AIIMS, Patna
Dr Dipak Patna 23-08-2020

 

