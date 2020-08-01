The Bihar Post

Covid-19 strikes medical fraternity hard, kills 13 doctors in 18 days

PATNA—Coronavirus has killed 13 doctors in the past 18 days in Bihar, indicating how the deadly virus has been striking the people on the frontline of the battle against this pandemic.

According to a report compiled by the Indian Medical Association, July has proved deadlier for doctors, claiming the lives of 13 doctors in a span of just 18 days. The victim doctors were aged between 67 to 70.

The first death was recorded on July 13 and since then, it has claimed lives of as many as 13 doctors, most of whom were admitted to the AIIMS-Patna.

IMA officials blames “negligent” approach of the government and substandard supply of PPE kits behind the doctors falling victims to the Covid-19.

“We requested the government several times to spare the doctors above 60 from handling the Covid-19 cases but the government has not paid any heed to our demand so far,” state IAM secretary Dr Sunil Kumar told the media on Saturday.

LIST OF DOCTORS WHO DIED OF COVIND-19

Dr Ashwani Nandkuliyar, Gaya

Dr NK Singh, ENT Specialist, PMCH

Dr Kalyan Kumar, Patna

Dr RR Jha, Civil Surgeon, Samstipur

Dr GN Shah, Supaul

Dr Mahendra Chaudhary, Supaul

Awadhesh Prasad Singh, Masaurhi

Dr Mithilesh Kumar Singh, former radiologist, PMCH

Dr DN Chaudhary, Munger

Dr Nagendra Prasad, East Champaran

Dr K Ranjan, Jehanabad

Dr AK Singh, Muaffarpur

Dr Govind Prasad

