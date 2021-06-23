COVID-19: Increasing Delta Plus variants new worry for India as cases jump to 40

NEW DELHI—The slowly increasing cases of Delta Plus variant, tagged as a “Variant of Concern” is emerging as the new worry for India.

the total cases of Delta Plus variant have now jumped to 40 in the past few days in India, adding to the worry of the government.

- Sponsored -

The cases have been found in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu, according to media reports.

Of them, a maximum of 21 cases have been detected in Maharashtra alone.

According to the Indian government, the Delta Plus, much like the Delta strain that has spread to 80 countries, is highly infectious and fast spreading.

INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Consortia), a consortium of 28 labs tasked with genome sequencing of the virus causing Covid, says the properties of the Delta Plus are still being investigated, according to NDTV report.

On Tuesday, the Centre first described Delta Plus variant as a “variant of interest” but very soon it classified it as a “variant of concern”, indicating the seriousness.

The announcement came after 22 such variants were detected in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

According to a BBC report, Delta plus has also been found in nine other countries – USA, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, Russia and China – compared to the original highly contagious Delta strain, which has now spread to 80 countries.

This variant is related to Delta, which was first detected in India, had triggered a surge in UK last year.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that Delta variants were rising at a rate of about 30 per cent a week there.