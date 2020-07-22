Covid-19 in full steam: Virus claims lives of legislator, civil surgeon, minister’s PA in past 24 hours in Bihar

PATNA—Covid-19 is now proving deadlier in Bihar, touching from the helpless common men to the high and mighty.

On Wednesday, the civil surgeon of Samatipur Dr RR Jha died of Corona at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna.

- Sponsored -

Jha, a prominent surgeon, had been on life support system after his condition turned critical. He had been admitted to the hospital 10 days back.

On Tuesday night, a BJP legislator Sunil Kumar Jha, 67, died at the same hospital from coronavirus. Singh who was suffering from diabetes and hypertension had been admitted to the hospital some 10 days back. He was on ventilator for the past five days.

Singh who was Member of the Upper House is the first legislator to die from covid-19 in Bihar. Chief minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of the lawmaker who hailed from Darbhanga district.

The private assistant to Bihar rural works minister Shailesh Kumar also died from Corona at the same hospital. Ajit Kumar Sinha, 62, was admitted to the hospital on July 17 but finally collapsed on Tuesday night.

Ministers, health officials, GST commissioner, bureaucrats and doctors are currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Patna which has emerged as the first favourite for the VIP.

The deadly virus has claimed 200 lives and infected over 28,000 persons in Bihar so far.