Covid-19: Former home dept official who was seen lying on floors of AIIMS dies for want of proper medicare on time

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Former home department undersecretary in Bihar died from Coronavirus on Tuesday after allegedly not being provided the medical treatment on time.

The retired government official Umesh Rajak was seen lying on the floors of the AIIMS hospital in Patna waiting himself to be admitted after he tested positive for Cpvid-19.

His family members made fervent appeals to the hospital authorities to get him admitted and save his life but their appeals went unattended.

Subsequently, Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted a video of the victim on Monday and described how the whole situation is very critical in the state.

The patient was finally admitted to the hospital after the video went viral. However, by the time he could be admitted and his treatment began, his condition had turned critical and finally on Tuesday, he collapsed.

“My father passed away due to corona…none of the hospital admitted initially he got admitted at last stage after so much of struggle…This is truth of Bihar government,” tweeted victim’s son SK Bhagat.

