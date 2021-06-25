COVID-19: Fake vaccination camps dupe 2,053 in Mumbai

MUMBAI—More than 2,000 people have fallen victim to fake Covid-19 vaccination camps in Mumbai so far, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court yesterday.

The state government’s counsel, chief public prosecutor Deepak Thakare told the court that at least nine fake camps had been held in the city till now, and four separate FIRs registered in this connection.

The state also said that the police had recorded the statements of 400 witnesses so far and the investigators were in the process of finding the whereabouts of a doctor, who was an accused in the incident that took place at a housing society in suburban Kandivali, where one such camp was held.

“At least 2,053 people fell victim to these fake vaccination camps. Four FIRs have been registered in relation to these camps. While some accused persons have been identified, several unknown persons, too, have been booked in these FIRs,” Thakare said.

While the bench accepted the state’s report, it said that the state and municipal authorities must, in the meanwhile, take measures to get the victims tested for any ill-effects caused by fake vaccines.

