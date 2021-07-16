The Bihar Post

COVID-19: Couple takes vaccines just ahead of wedding in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A couple in Bihar took COVID-19 vaccines just ahead of their wedding which has become a talk of the town.

The wedding of Vikas Kumar of Bodh Gaya had been fixed with Poonam Kumari of Nawada district.

On Thursday, they reached the Vishnupad temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu for solemnization of the wedding rituals at Gaya.

As they reached for wedding, the guests inquired from them if they had taken the vaccines. As they replied in the negative they were advised to first take vaccine before tying the marital knots.

Without wasting any moment, the groom reached the vaccination camp in the temple premises and got the vaccine. The bride too followed suit.

It was only after they have taken the shots that the rituals could start.

