Covid-19 claims second life in Bihar as toll climbs to two

BiharHEALTHIndia
By TBP Desk
PATNA—Bihar reported the second death from Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday, prompting authorities to step up more vigil.

The 35-year-old victim, a resident of Raghopur block in Vaishali district, was admitted to the AIIMS Patna.

AIIMS officials said the victim died from multi-organ failure although he was also tested positive for Covid-19.

“He was suffering from many health complications and also had tested positive for Coronavirus during the course of his treatment at the hospital,” AIIMS director Prabhat Kumar Singh told the media on Friday.

Before being admitted to the AIIMS, he had also visited two hospitals in Patna for his treatment. Both the hospitals have been sealed now.

Last month, a man from Munger had died from this disease at the same hospital. The youth had fallen sick soon after returning home from Qatar.

According to a latest report of the health department, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Bihar is 83. Of them, 37 have got cured and returned home.

