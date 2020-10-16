Covid-19 claims lives of ministers, several top politicians in Bihar

PATNA—Ministers are fast falling victims to deadly Covid-19 in Bihar as the state gears up for assembly elections amid corona outbreak.

Bihar Panchayati Raj minster Kapil Dev Kamat is the latest to become a victim of Covid-19. He was 69.

Kamat, a senior JD-U leader, was admitted to AIIMS, Patna after suffering from kidney infection.

His condition turned critical after he got infected with Covid-19 and for the past three, days he was on the ventilator support. Eventually, he died on Thursday night.

Before departing for heavenly abode, however, the minister had arranged ticket for his daughter-in-law Meena Kamat to contest the 2020 assembly elections.

On October 12, Bihar’s backward and extremely backward classes welfare minister Vinod Kumar Singh had died of Covid-19 at Medanta hospital in Delhi. He was 54.

Singh and his wife had tested positive for Coronavirus in June but were discharged from hospital after recovery.

Shortly after recovery, Singh suffered brain haemorrhage after which he was rushed to Medanta hospital by air ambulance by didn’t survive.

Quite like Kamat, Singh too had arranged a ticket for his wife Nisha Singh from the BJP that he served for 25 years.

Last month, senior RJD leader and former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had died from the same disease at the AIIMS, Delhi. He was 74.

Singh who stayed with the RJD for 32 years was admitted to the AIIMS after developing post-Corona complications but his condition deteriorated suddenly after which he was put on life-support system.

He was the architect of MGNREGA which brought significant changes in the lives of millions of poor villagers. The MNREGA scheme was implemented while he was the rural development minister in UPA-I.

Apart from them, Covid-19 has claimed the lives several other top politicians in Bihar, such as BJP MLA Sunil Kumar Singh, CPI secretary Satya Narayan Singh and RJD leader Raj Kishore Yadav.