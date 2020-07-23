Covid-19 claims life of another politician in Bihar- third in past three days

PATNA—Coronavirus has claimed the life of yet another politician in Bihar.

Bindi Yadav, the husband of JD-U legislator Manorama Devi, died at a hospital in Patna on Thursday.

Yadav had been shifted to the hospital on Wednesday after he got infected with Covid-19 and he faced severe breathing problems. However, he collapsed.

A don-turn-politician Yadav who hailed from Gaya district of Bihar shot into infamy when his son was accused of shooting dead a businessman’s son in Gaya town just after the had failed to give way for his car four years ago. Yadav had been charged with protecting his son.

He is the third politician from Bihar to die from Coronavirus. On Wednesday, a senior RJD leader Raj Kishore Singh Yadav had died from Covid-19 at the AIIMS-Patna where he was admitted.

Just a day back on Tuesday, BJP legislator Sunil Kumar Singh had died from the virus at AIIMS.

Quite many politicians, including two ministers, are still admitted to various hospitals in Patna after getting infected with the deadly virus.