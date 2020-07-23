The Bihar Post

Covid-19 claims life of another politician in Bihar- third in past three days

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
Bindi Yadav, Corona, Coronavirus, covid, covid-19, BJP, RJD, Gaya, Bihar, Bihar News Image Courtesy:Social Media
62

PATNA—Coronavirus has claimed the life of yet another politician in Bihar.

Bindi Yadav, the husband of JD-U legislator Manorama Devi, died at a hospital in Patna on Thursday.

- Sponsored -

Yadav had been shifted to the hospital on Wednesday after he got infected with Covid-19 and he faced severe breathing problems. However, he collapsed.

You May Like this also

Upset at mild punishment to rapist,…

Bihar Post Desk

Culture in crisis: How own relatives…

Bihar Post Desk

A don-turn-politician Yadav who hailed from Gaya district of Bihar shot into infamy when his son was accused of shooting dead a businessman’s son in Gaya town just after the had failed to give way for his car four years ago. Yadav had been charged with protecting his son.

He is the third politician from Bihar to die from Coronavirus. On Wednesday, a senior RJD leader Raj Kishore Singh Yadav had died from Covid-19 at the AIIMS-Patna where he was admitted.

Just a day back on Tuesday, BJP legislator Sunil Kumar Singh had died from the virus at AIIMS.

Quite many politicians, including two ministers, are still admitted to various hospitals in Patna after getting infected with the deadly virus.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5671 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Haridwar: Lightning leaves trail of…

Bihar Post Desk

Man ends life after wife gives birth to…

Bihar Post Desk

Jharkhand: Man ends life after teacher…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,711

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More