Covid-19 claims first life of a doctor in Bihar, Nitish minister tests positive

PATNA—Deadly coronavirus claimed first life of a doctor in Bihar as the total number of cases crossed 17,000 in the state.

The victim Dr Ashwini Nand Kuliyar died at Patna’s AIIMS on Sunday night. Dr Kuliyar who ran a private clinic in Gaya town had been admitted to the hospital after he got infected with the virus sometime back, media reports said on Monday.

According to reports, the victim had gone to Kota in June by car to bring his daughter. On his return, he was found suffering from fever and the subsequent test confirmed he had contracted the Covid-19.

He admitted himself to the AIIMS, Patna soon thereafter. For the past five days, he had been on the ventilator support after his condition deteriorated fast.

Rural works minister in the Nitish Kumar government Shailesh Kumar too has been tested positive. He contracted the virus while interacting with the masses in his home constituency in Nalanda district.

He is the second minister in the NDA government after Binod Kumar Singh to get infected with Covid-19.

According to a latest report of Bihar health department, the virus has claimed 134 lives and infected 17,421 persons so far.

