Covid-19 claims another life in Bihar, toll mounts to 6

PATNA—The deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) claimed yet another life in Bihar on Sunday, taking the toll to six.

Health authorities said the 60-year-old victim was a migrant labourer who had returned from labour special train last week. Officials said he was also suffering from asthma.

- Sponsored -

Reports said soon after returning home, he had been admitted to the local quarantine centre where his condition deteriorated after which he was shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital where he died today.

The victim was a resident of Belchhi locality from Barh subdivision in Patna district. Earlier five persons from Munger, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, East Champaran and Rohtas had died from Covid-19 in the state.

The coronavirus cases have turned alarming in Bihar with as many as 68 new new cases reported from various parts across the state, taking the total count to 653.

The maximum number of cases has been reported from Munger (104), Rohtas (59), Buxur (56), Patna (54), Nalanda (39) and Kaimur (32).

According to a report of the Bihar health department, 104 million population settled 18.7 million homes has been screened across the state during which 3,849 persons were found suffering from cough, cold and breathing problems.